Commodity Superfast: Gold And Silver Prices Under Pressure; Know Today’s Latest Rates

Gold on the Multicommodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 176 to Rs 49,842 per ten grams today, Whereas, MCX Silver fell by Rs 57 to Rs 56,919 per kg.
