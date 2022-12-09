Gold is running flat in the futures market, but in spite of this, gold futures seem to be completing the journey of 54,000. With this Gold is all set to hit a new record of many months.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- With Gold Prices Recovering, Is Wheaton Stock A Buy? - December 9, 2022
- Gold discounts in India go up as prices remain near 9-month highs - December 9, 2022
- Commodity Superfast: Gold Crosses Rs 54000 Mark; Are Gold Prices on Course to Break All-Time Highs? - December 9, 2022