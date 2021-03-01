GODALMING, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR) (TSX:COG) announces the closing of the placing as announced on 16th February 2021: 9,523,810 new ordinary shares in the Company …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Condor Gold plc (“Condor,” “Condor Gold” or “the Company”) Closing of Placing, Significant Shareholdings & Total Voting Rights - March 1, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s outlook supported by higher inflation and a weaker USD – ANZ - March 1, 2021
- Gold Price Today 1-03-2021 – Despite fall in prices, Indian consumers not benefitting as much; expert tells why - March 1, 2021