Read on. But first, let’s talk about gold and the miners. Yesterday’s session provided us with a perfect confirmation of the bearish case in the precious metals sector for the short term. First, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Connection: When Gold Rises, Will Bitcoin Fall? - August 13, 2021
- Gold prices set for weekly fall on Fed tapering bets - August 13, 2021
- Lower gold prices revive some demand in top hubs - August 13, 2021