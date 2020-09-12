Consider Buying These 3 Miners as Gold and Silver Move Higher

Thus, gold and silver are both largely up year to date on the London bullion market, as they gained 28.8% to $1,966.25 an ounce and 51.2% to $27.105 an ounce, respectively, through close on Sept. 10.
