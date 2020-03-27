Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 27, 2020) – Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (the “Company” or “Contact Gold”) is pleased to announce the terms of a non-brokered private placement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Contact Gold Announces $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing - March 27, 2020
- Gold eases, but eyes biggest weekly gain since 2008 - March 27, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: Hunger for physical gold on the rise - March 27, 2020