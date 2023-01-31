Contact Gold (TSXV:C:CA) (OTCQB:CGOLF) priced a $650,000 non-brokered private placement of up to 32.5M units at $0.02 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share and one share p …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Contact Gold prices $650,000 non-brokered private placement - January 31, 2023
- Gold moves modestly higher as traders brace for another Fed interest rate rise - January 31, 2023
- Gold retreats for second day as traders brace for another Fed interest rate rise - January 31, 2023