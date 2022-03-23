The acquisition of EPM27537 is consistent with the company’s strategy to explore and discover copper-gold deposits in the highly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Cooper Metals in binding agreement to acquire strategic copper-gold tenement at Mt Isa East in Queensland - March 22, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stuck around $1,920 on a likely hawkish path in Fed Powell’s speech - March 22, 2022
- US stocks rebound as investors brace for rate hikes, bond yields higher, oil, gold down - March 22, 2022