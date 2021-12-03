Copaur Minerals and New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announce Transaction to Combine to Advance Properties in Nevada and British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Copaur Minerals Inc. (CPAU) (“Copaur Minerals”) and New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) (“New Placer Dome”) are pleased to …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)