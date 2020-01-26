The outbreak of coronavirus in China, which resulted in investors’ concern over the recovery of global economic growth and left an impact on stock markets, boosted demand for safe-haven assets. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Coronavirus Outbreak Gives Gold a Boost: 5 Top Picks - January 26, 2020
- Intermediate Gold Miners: Best And Worst Operationally In 2019 - January 25, 2020
- Experts See Opportunity in Ratios of Gold to Silver and Platinum - January 25, 2020