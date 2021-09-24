CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold climbs on weaker dollar, lingering Evergrande risks

Gold prices rose on Friday due to a subdued dollar and as investors avoided riskier assets because of China’s Evergrande saga, but looming interest rate hikes slowed bullion’s advance.
