(Corrects to clarify John Williams is President of New York Federal Reserve Bank in last bullet) June 7 (Reuters) – Gold prices steadied on Friday, ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the day, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid Fed rate-cut bets; U.S. jobs data in focus
(Corrects to clarify John Williams is President of New York Federal Reserve Bank in last bullet) June 7 (Reuters) – Gold prices steadied on Friday, ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the day, while …