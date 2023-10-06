In a company earnings call last week, CFO Richard Galanti said the gold bars, sold exclusively online, are “typically gone within a few hours” of appearing on Costco’s website — adding that there’s a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Costco Gold Bars: Here’s why they are flying off the shelves - October 6, 2023
- Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility - October 6, 2023
- Apple Says Its $17k Gold-Plated Watch Is Obsolete - October 6, 2023