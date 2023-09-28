(CNN) – Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list — a gold bar. The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each. They’re available on Costco’s website …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars - September 28, 2023
- Costco membership price increase is ‘a question of when, not if’: CFO - September 28, 2023
- Gold Rush: As Investor Fear Peaks, Costco Can’t Keep Gold Bars in Stock - September 28, 2023