Costco is well-known as a place to get bargain prices on any variety of items, from food to luggage to appliances to gold bars. Wait, gold bars? Yes, the retail warehousing giant is your one-stop shop for 1 ounce gold PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan bars …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst month in seven as traders bet on higher US rates - September 28, 2023
- Costco is selling gold bars — and they are selling out within hours - September 28, 2023
- Gold Steady; May Face More Downside on U.S. Economic Data - September 28, 2023