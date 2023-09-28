Gold has long been viewed by investors as a hedge against inflation as well as a source of financial stability when stock and bond markets are volatile. Over the past five years, the price of gold has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Costco is selling gold bars, and they’re selling out within hours - September 28, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: A pause in the Fed’s rate rises should provide some support to XAU/USD – ANZfed - September 28, 2023
- Costco’s Gold Bar Sale - September 28, 2023