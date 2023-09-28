That’s the appeal to gold as a safe haven as people lose faith in the U.S. dollar.” The market price of an ounce of gold as of 3 p.m. Thursday was sitting at just under $1,870, according to a CNBC …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Can Costco’s Gold Bars Make You Money? What the Math Shows - September 28, 2023
- Costco selling 24k gold bars; They’re going fast - September 28, 2023
- Kardashians, Jenners craziest splurges from $750K gold toilets to a 150M private jet - September 28, 2023