Gold bought for investment purposes over the same period was 582 tonnes. Most of the world’s gold is mined in China, Russia and South Africa. Modern mining methods have speeded the pace at which gold is produced from these mines.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Costco’s Gold Bar Sale - September 28, 2023
- Adventure Gold (AGLD) Price Prediction: AGLD Leaps 12% – Why Are Investors Flocking In? - September 28, 2023
- 3 Gold Stocks to Buy on the Possibility of 2024 Rate Cuts - September 28, 2023