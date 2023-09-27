Lucky Costco shoppers may strike gold — if they’re quick enough. While Costco is known to sell just about anything the average consumer could need — from remote-controlled toilets to caskets to a 72-pound wheel of parmigiana reggiano cheese — the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Costco’s Gold Bars Are Worth The Price — If You Can Get One - September 27, 2023
- Costco is selling out of small gold bars ‘within a few hours,’ CFO says - September 27, 2023
- Commodity Roundup: Gold drops below $1,900/oz; Brent crude jumps 2% - September 27, 2023