This specific phenomenon can be seen from a broader point of view when one compares the prices of gold and bitcoin. As I wrote, the link is likely stronger in the case of altcoins and juniors, but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAUUSD – Ready to Challenge Major Resistance at $1771.50 Following Dovish Fed Minutes - November 23, 2022
- Could Bitcoin’s Movements Indicate The Fall Of Junior Gold Stocks? - November 23, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls move in on dovish FOMC minutes - November 23, 2022