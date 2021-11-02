In an Oct. 8, 2021 broadcast, Crescat Capital’s Portfolio Manager Tavi Costa and Chief Investment Officer Kevin Smith addressed stagflation in the U.S., the Federal Reserve’s conundrum and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Crescat Capital Well-Positioned For Upward Trend in Gold and Silver Prices - November 2, 2021
- Lincoln to Begin Core Drilling the Pine Grove Gold Project - November 2, 2021
- Gold prices slip on strong dollar as focus turns to Fed - November 2, 2021