Crude oil prices echoed broad-based risk sentiment trends on Friday, oscillating in moves that mirrored the benchmark S&P 500 stock index and ultimately finishing the day little-changed. Gold prices corrected lower as the US Dollar rebounded, undermining …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Crude Oil, Gold Prices Biased Upward in Thin Holiday Trade - February 19, 2018
- Gold Prices Slip Lower on Stronger U.S. Dollar - February 19, 2018
- Gold inches up on weaker dollar, inflation outlook - February 19, 2018