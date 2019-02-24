Crude Oil Prices Aim to Extend Gains on US-China Talks, EIA Data

Gold may be pressured in this scenario. Gold prices put in a Shooting Star candlestick following yesterday’s dramatic surge, hinting at indecision that might precede a pullback. Negative RSI divergenc…
