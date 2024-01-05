Another group monitoring cryptocurrency and phishing scams linked to X accounts is MalwareHunterTeam (MHT), Bleeping Computer reported. This week, MHT has flagged additional scams targeting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Crypto scams surging on X use hijacked gold and gray checks from verified orgs - January 5, 2024
- Egypt’s Gold Market Experiences Turbulence with Record-Breaking Prices - January 5, 2024
- Gold’s moves show ‘Fed policy trumps geopolitics’ in the futures market - January 5, 2024