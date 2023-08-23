Historical platinum prices are provided for context and to help inform investment decisions. Gold Eagle has been a premier destination for gold prices since the dawn of the internet, founded in 1997.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Current Price of Platinum Today (Malaysia Ringgit) - August 23, 2023
- Uae: Gold Prices Jump Nearly Dh2 In Dubai In Early Trade - August 23, 2023
- Commodities round-up: Oil prices lower as gold maintains its allure - August 23, 2023