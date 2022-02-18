Daily Gold News: Friday, Feb. 18 – Gold at $1,900 Price Level Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The gold price broke above the $1,900 level yesterday and it was the highest since June of 2021. The market soared, as the conflict news hit again. This morning gold is retracing some of its yesterday …
