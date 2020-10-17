The gold futures contract gained 0.08% on Thursday, as it continued to fluctuate following Tuesday’s retreat below $1,900 price level. Recently gold was retracing a rally from around $1,800 to August …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Crude Oil Prices in Jeopardy Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting - October 17, 2020
- Daily Gold News: Gold Still at $1,900 as Markets Remain Indecisive - October 17, 2020
- Low Dollar Risky For Gold - October 17, 2020