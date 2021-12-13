Gold is 0.3% higher this morning, as it gets closer to the $1,800 level again. What about the other precious metals? Silver is 0.1% higher, platinum is 0.3% lower and palladium is 0.8% lower. So …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Daily Gold News: Monday, Dec. 13 – Gold Extends Consolidation - December 13, 2021
- Gold futures move higher as Fed meeting comes in focus - December 13, 2021
- Apparently LEGO Is a Better Investment Than Gold - December 13, 2021