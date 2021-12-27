Gold is 0.2% lower this morning, as it is trading along the Thursday’s closing price. What about the other precious metals?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Daily Gold News: Monday, Dec. 27 – Gold Trades Along the $,1800 Level - December 27, 2021
- Could LEGO Sets Be A Better Investment Than Gold? A New Study Claims That’s The Case - December 27, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD subdued around $1800 amid flat US Real yields - December 27, 2021