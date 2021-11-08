The gold futures contract gained 1.30% on Friday, Nov. 5, as it broke above its late October local highs and the $1,800 level following better than expected monthly jobs data release. This morning the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rally as Momentum Turns Positive - November 8, 2021
- Daily Gold News: Monday, Nov. 8 – Gold Remains Above $1,800 Following Friday’s Breakout - November 8, 2021
- Gold hits 2-month peak as dollar shrinks back - November 8, 2021