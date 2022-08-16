Daily Gold News: Tuesday, August 16 – Gold Price Remains Below the $1,800 Level

Gold is 0.2% lower this morning, as it is trading along its yesterday’s closing price. What about the other precious metals? Silver is also 1.0% lower, platinum is 1.0% lower and palladium is 1.4% …
