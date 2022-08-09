Gold is 0.1% higher this morning, as it is still trading along the $1,800 level. What about the other precious metals?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Daily Gold News: Tuesday, August 9 – Gold Price Going Sideways - August 9, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 9 August 2022: MCX gold may test Rs 54000; analysts say add yellow metal in portfolio - August 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD holds above 50 DMA as weaker USD offsets yields rebound - August 9, 2022