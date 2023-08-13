Find today’s Gold price for an ounce of gold (oz) or price of 1gm gold in Omani Rial. Given below is the live gold price on August 13th 2023, Sunday in Oman. Daily exchange rate for 24k gold and 22k …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Daily Gold Price in Oman • Gold Price in Omani Rial • XAU in OMR - August 12, 2023
- Gold prices in Egypt impacted amid global fluctuations - August 12, 2023
- Afghani appreciates, flour, gold prices down in Kabul - August 12, 2023