Find today’s Gold price for an ounce of gold (oz) or price of 1gm gold in UAE Dirham. Given below is the live gold price on August 28th 2023, Monday in UAE. Daily exchange rate for 24k gold and 22k …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Daily Gold Price in UAE • Gold Price in UAE Dirham • XAU in AED - August 28, 2023
- Gold price remains stable at Rs 111,100 per tola - August 28, 2023
- Gold prices won’t be affected by Egypt’s BRICS membership: Gold Bullion - August 28, 2023