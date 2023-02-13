Prices for copper and gold have risen over the past six months, while oil and soybeans are lower. Despite these price swings, the current state of commodity prices indicates that the world economy is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Daily Spotlight: Copper and Gold Prices Push Higher - February 13, 2023
- B2Gold To Acquire Sabina Gold & Silver In C$1.1 Bln All Stock Deal - February 13, 2023
- Gold miners may see margins shine as energy, labor costs edge lower - February 13, 2023