Orion purchased 6,666,667 shares of common stock of Dakota Gold (each a ” Share “) at a price of $2.55 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $17 million (the ” Orion Equity Investment “). Orion owns approximately 7.78% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock following the closing of the Orion Equity Investment.

