Daniel’s Jewelers didn’t start out focusing on Hispanic customers, but its stores have always been located in close proximity to areas with Hispanic populations.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Daniel’s Jewelers Caters To A Diverse Customer Base With A Broad Range Of Price Points And Designs - September 29, 2022
- SPDR Gold Trust Consolidates As Bank Of England Seeks To Stabilize Markets - September 29, 2022
- Gold price drops as US data signal more aggressive Fed tightening - September 29, 2022