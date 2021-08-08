Davis, Torrez can’t end US men’s boxing gold medal drought

The final two Americans in the Tokyo field got agonizingly close to ending their team’s 17-year men’s gold medal drought Sunday, only to fall short against two of the best boxers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Lauren Price pays powerful tribute to her grandfather after gold: ‘When the decision came, I looked up to him’ - August 8, 2021
- Team GB matches 2012 medal haul after Laura Price’s gold - August 8, 2021
- Tokyo Olympics: Li Qian boxing loss to Britain’s Lauren Price ends China’s gold medal count at 38 - August 8, 2021