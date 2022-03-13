Gold price has surged in the past few weeks as demand for safe havens rose. It ended last week at $1,988, which was slightly below the year-to-date high of $2,072. It has jumped by over 18% from its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- De-dollarization will boost gold prices. 3 stocks to benefit - March 13, 2022
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd - March 13, 2022
- Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07 - March 13, 2022