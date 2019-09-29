DeAnna Price becomes first US woman to win gold in hammer throw

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — DeAnna Price has become the first U.S. woman to win the world championship gold medal in hammer throw. Price, from Moscow Mills, Missouri, threw 77.54 meters for first place at the …
