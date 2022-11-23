Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for a couple of years; we each have children from previous relationships and no children together. Individually, we both make good incomes. He is in real …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dear Annie: My husband called me a greedy gold-digger, but all I want is some equity - November 22, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds near $1,750 as key US data, Fed Minutes loom - November 22, 2022
- Somebody’s been on a gold-buying bender. It’s not clear who — or why. - November 22, 2022