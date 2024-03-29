Gold prices have moved steadily higher over the last six months as expectations of a dovish Fed policy have been gaining ground. The fall in interest rates is a positive for go …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Waits For Monday - March 29, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Unstoppable Rise Enters New Territory – What’s Next? - March 29, 2024
- Gold Prices In US: Yellow Metal Rates Surge To Record Highs, Post Best Month In Over 3 Years - March 29, 2024