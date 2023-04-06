The Mineral Resource has been constrained by an open pit evaluation using a gold price of US$1900 per ounce, and then reported at a cut-off of 0.5 g/t Au. Contained metal and tonnes figures in totals …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s Price Breaks Above $2,000 And Nears Record High - April 6, 2023
- Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying - April 6, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pulled Back Slightly Heading Toward Holiday - April 6, 2023