Gold and silver sales are expected to increase by up to 20% this Dhanteras, as prices have softened from their recent peak. This has spurred increased buying, especially of lightweight offerings.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dhanteras 2022: Gold, Silver Sales Expected to Increase by 20% as Prices Soften - November 10, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-week low as traders await Powell’s remarks - November 10, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Powell’s hawkish remarks pushes gold lower, palladium slumps - November 10, 2023