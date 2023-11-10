Geopolitical tension in the Middle East boosted gold prices as it gained almost 10 per cent from the recent swing lows and made a multi-month high of Rs 61,500 level
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dhanteras 2023 gold prices: Should you consider buying yellow metal this Diwali? - November 10, 2023
- The Energy Transition Has A Gold Problem - November 10, 2023
- Kinross Gold Corporation: Kinross Gold Earnings: Strong Period Driven by Higher Gold Sales Volumes and Prices - November 10, 2023