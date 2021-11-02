In the international market, spot gold dropped by 0.2 per cent at USD 1,789.58 per ounce, the US gold futures fell by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,791.50, according to Reuters report.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 47,740; silver at Rs 64,400 per kg; check rates in your city - November 2, 2021
- Dhanteras Gold Rate: Check Today’s Gold Price Before Buying During Shubh Muhurat - November 2, 2021
- Gold sees slight gain amid US weak economic data - November 2, 2021