So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Galantas Gold Corporation (CVE:GAL); the share price is down a whopping 92% in the last three years. That’d be enough to cause even the strongest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Did Changing Sentiment Drive Galantas Gold’s (CVE:GAL) Share Price Down A Painful 92%?
So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Galantas Gold Corporation (CVE:GAL); the share price is down a whopping 92% in the last three years. That’d be enough to cause even the strongest …