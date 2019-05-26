Did You Manage To Avoid Harvest Gold’s (CVE:HVG) Painful 70% Share Price Drop?

Harvest Gold Corporation (CVE:HVG) has rebounded strongly over the last week, with the share price soaring 50%. But that’s not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. …
