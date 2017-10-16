New Delhi, October 16: With the festival of lights just around the corner, jewellery shop owners across the nation have started witnessing unprecendented rush. The sales have gone up ahead of Dhanteras, which falls on October 17, two days before Diwali.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Diwali 2017: Gold Price in India Below Rs 30,000, Sales Gain Momentum Ahead of Dhanteras - October 16, 2017
- Diwali 2017: Gold Price in India Below 30,000, Sales Gain Momentum Ahead of Dhanteras - October 16, 2017
- Gold Prices Gain In Asia On Middle East Tensions, Iraq In focus - October 15, 2017