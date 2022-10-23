On Saturday, one gram of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 4,635. Meanwhile, an equal quantity of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 5,060. Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs 56,150 per kg.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Diwali, Dhanteras 2022: Gold price slips to Rs 50,600, silver remains unchanged at Rs 56,150 - October 23, 2022
- Diwali Gold Rate Today: Check revised gold price in your city a day after Dhanteras - October 23, 2022
- Gold and silver prices today, October 23: On Diwali eve, here are the rates for your city - October 23, 2022
Discussion about this post